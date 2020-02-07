New Delhi: Preparations are on full swing for the elections of 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi on February 8. The police have deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure smooth conduct of the polls. (Full Coverage of Delhi Assembly Election)

Extra vigil on Shaheen Bagh

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has put all five polling stations in the area under the “critical” category, and confidence-building measures are continuously being undertaken to reassure voters, officials said.

How many voters are there in Delhi?

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 1,47,86,382 people are eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, and 2,32,815 are in the age group of 18-19.

Voters in various categories include males (81,05,236), females (66,80,277), service voters (11,608), third gender voters (869), and senior citizens (aged 80 and above) voters (2,04,830), officials said.

How many poll booths are there?

There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi.

How many are critical polling stations?

516 locations and 3,704 booths have been identified as critical.

Do you need to carry voters’ slip?

Electors can carry smartphones at polling stations in 11 Assembly constituencies for accessing QR codes from this app in case they have not brought the voters’ slip to the booth. The 11 constituencies are Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura.

