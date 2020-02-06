New Delhi: On the last day of the campaigning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a roadshow in Hari Nagar constituency of the national capital and accused the AAP and the Congress of promoting protests at Shaheen Bagh.

“The anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh is a joint venture between the AAP and the Congress,” Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday alleged. He asserted that the tukde-tukde gang would get a shock when the Delhi election results will be declared on February 11.

Expressing confidence, the former BJP president said his party would emerge victorious in the elections as people will vote for country’s security, development and good governance.

The controversial slogan of ‘goli maro’ was again raised during Shah’s roadshow which he was holding to support party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

“I want to ask them why the security of the country should not be an electoral issue? Why are the people sitting in Shaheen Bagh demanding ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ and why the tukde-tukde gang is supporting them? Shame on these people,” he added.

Urging the voters to vote for the BJP, Amit Shah said, “I want to tell all of you that tukde-tukde gang is going to get a shock because you are going to press the button on lotus symbol on February 8 for development of Delhi and the country.”

Talking about the Pulwama terror attack, Amit Shah said the Indian forces took revenge by conducting an airstrike on the international border.

“You all know that the people of Delhi as well as the whole nation were saluting the valour of the Army, but do you know who was most unhappy? First Rahul Gandhi, second Arvind Kejriwal and third was Imran Khan sitting in Pakistan”.

Saying that the Delhi Chief Minister failed to deliver on its promises, Shah alleged that no work has been done in last five years in terms of development.

“Kejriwal has not done any work in the last five years. He had promised that 500 schools and 50 colleges will be opened, five thousand new buses will be added to the fleet. He even claimed that he will make Delhi a city like London,” he further alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)