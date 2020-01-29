New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday met the members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and said the party has decided to support the saffron party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

Appreciating the SAD to extend support to the BJP for the polls, Nadda said the alliance between the two parties is old and strong. “The alliance of BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal is the oldest and strongest. I thank Akali Dal for supporting BJP in the Delhi elections,” Nadda said.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda: The alliance of BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal is the oldest and strongest. I thank Akali Dal for supporting BJP in the Delhi elections. # https://t.co/51TXKE602k — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The development comes after the SAD earlier this month announced to withdraw itself from contesting in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections over differences with its ally BJP regarding the Centre’s implementation of contentious Citizenship law as well as the nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizens).

After holding a meeting with Nadda, Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his party never broke the alliance with the BJP.

“We never broke the alliance. We just decided to contest the election separately. We’ve been supporting the CAA from the beginning. We went to Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah for granting citizenship for Sikhs who have been subjected to persecution in Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

He further stated that the BJP-SAD alliance is not just the political one but it is bound by emotion and peace. “The SAD-BJP alliance is not just a political alliance. It is bound by emotions, for peace, the future, and interests of Punjab and the country. There were some misunderstandings that have been sorted out,” he clarified.

The development comes after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that his party’s alliance with the BJP in Punjab was intact, as it has been for the past 20 years.

“I have been hearing for the past 20 years that the alliance between both the parties is breaking. It is intact, as it has been for the past 20 years,” he said.