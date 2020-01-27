New Delhi: In a shocking development, Union Minister Anurag Thakur was on Monday caught on camera leading a crowd in chanting ‘inflammatory’ slogans at a poll rally in Rithala, just days ahead of the single-phase Delhi Assembly Election which is scheduled to take place on February 8. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election-related news)

Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, was seen chanting the slogan, “Desh ke gaddaron ko’, with crowd responding with ‘goli maro s****n ko. The slogan, which literally translates to ‘shoot the traitors,’ is popular among right-wing groups, who have, in recent days, used it against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, as well as students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), often described as ‘anti-nationals.’

He was later joined at the rally by Home Minister Amit Shah and Giriraj Singh, the Minister of Animal Husbandry.

The development comes just days after Delhi BJP leader and Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra was on January 25 suspended for 48 hours from poll campaigning by the Election Commission (EC) due to a tweet that he posted last Thursday equating the upcoming Assembly polls with an ‘India vs Pakistan’ match.

In fact, Mishra himself was seen raising the ‘desh ke gaddaron ko…‘ slogan at several pro-CAA rallies in the national capital last month.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election will take place on February 11 with the result to be declared the same day.