New Delhi: On the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), the returning officers here have issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kapil Mishra over his tweet wherein he had mocked anti-CAA protest and claimed that the upcoming Delhi assembly elections will be a contest between ‘India and Pakistan’.

Reacting over the notice, Mishra said,”I received a notice from Election Commission last night, I’ll give my reply today.” However, he remained adamant on his remarks. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement”, he told reporters today.

Earlier on Thursday, former AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who is contesting on BJP from Model Town constituency had compared Delhi Assembly election with India-Pakistan dichotomy. “Pakistan has already entered through Shaheen Bagh. There are mini-Pakistans everywhere,” the BJP leader had tweeted referring to ongoing protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act t at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh who asked asked if the BJP’s Model Town candidate had joined the BCCI. “Has Mishra joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India?” asked Sanjay Singh when asked for comments on Mishra’s tweets.

Mishra Not New to Controversy

Notably, Mishra was removed as minister by Kejriwal in 2017. Last year, he was also disqualified as AAP MLA under the anti-defection law.

Mishra, who has often found himself in controversy, faces AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi in the elections.

He was criticised for a tweet with communal overtones during Diwali last year. The post was later taken down by Twitter for violating its guidelines.