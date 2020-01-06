New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held in single phase on February 8, 2020, Tuesday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11 and the results will be declared on the same day. Addressing a press conference Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the poll schedule for Delhi Vidhan Sabha following which the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

Take a look at the complete schedule here:

Delhi Assembly Election Schedule Notification Date January 14 Last Date for filing nomination January 21 Scrutiny of nominations January 22 Last date for Withdrawal of notification January 24 Date of Poll February 8 Date of Counting of Votes- Final Result February 11 Date before which election should be completed February 12

Speaking to media persons CEC Arora said that he held a meeting with Chief Secretary and senior officials last month about holding elections in the natonal capital. Ninety thousand officials are to be deployed for poll duties, he said. Additional secretaries will look after deployment of officers.

Arora lamented that some constituencies in Delhi had lower turnouts last time than Maoists affected areas. But he assured that the EC is taking all steps to ensure more participation this time. There are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi.

He also announced a new concept of Absentee voters under-which pick and drop facilities will be provided to senior citizens who would like to vote. The postal ballot facility for people with disabilities and senior citizens above the age of eighty is also available.