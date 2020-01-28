New Delhi: Dwarka Vidhan Sabha seat is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

The constituency which has nearly 199223 voters, will witness a three-cornered contest with sitting MLA Adarsh Shastri switching from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Congress.

Notably, Shastri, the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, had quit the ruling AAP after the denied him a ticket and fielded Vinay Mishra, son of Congress leader and former MP Mahabal Mishra from his seat. Later, he (Adarsh Shastri) joined hands with the grand old party, which fielded him from the same seat.

In 2015, Mishra had lost his security deposit after he was defeated by Shastri in the 2015 assembly polls. Of the total 1,34,952 votes polled, he had bagged just 12,532 vote.

To take on Shastri and Mishra, the BJP has retained its former MLA Parduymn Rajput. In 2015, Rajput had lost to Shastri by 39,366 votes. While Shastri had garnered 79,729 votes, while Rajput bagged 40,363 votes in the assembly polls.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held in single phase on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.