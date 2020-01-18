New Delhi: With less than a month to go for the crucial Assembly elections in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly planned 5,000 small rallies, to unseat Arvind Kejrwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the capital city. If the reports come true, then the BJP will organise three to four rallies every single day in each of 70 constituencies of Delhi.

Besides, the Delhi unit of the BJP has reportedly also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address over 10 rallies. Most of the public meetings are expected to be held in unauthorised colonies.

Speaking to a leading portal, a source close to the party said that the BJP high command has asked to hold small rallies and gatherings of approx 200 people for effective voter outreach.

“It has been our experience that small gatherings are more impactful than rallies featuring 1,000 people. It becomes a bit difficult to continue the momentum after holding a mega rally or two. Given the massive electoral groundwork involved, our aim would be to hold small meetings for ‘target’ groups,” said an office-bearer of BJP told a portal.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that top 100 leaders of the ruling party including many Union Ministers are likely to be part of poll campaigning. “There will be a proper roster of 100 leaders who will be expected to hold three to four such small rallies or public meetings each,” sources told NDTV.

On Friday, the BJP came out with its first list of 57 candidates for the February 8 polls. However, it did not name its candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, from where Kejriwal is contesting.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Delhi Election in-charge Sanjay Singh also took a jibe at the BJP. “BJP has given a walkover to the AAP for the upcoming elections even before contesting,” Singh claimed.

“Everyone was expecting that against the honest face and candidature of Arvind Kejriwal, they will reveal who their candidate, their CM face is going to be. But even today, BJP stayed quiet on this and this makes it clear that in Delhi, BJP is a team without a captain.”

He added, “They do not have a leader and there is lot of infighting among the party on who will be their CM face. The BJP is emerging as a leader-less, a vision-less party.” He had also exuded confidence that people of Delhi will give a huge mandate to an honest AAP government under the leadership of Kejriwal.

About Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Delhi is going to the polls on February 8, as the ruling AAP is seeking re-election. Addressing a presser while announcing the poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that over 13, 000 polling stations will be set up in the capital city for the upcoming Assembly polls.

He had also stated that 90,000 officials will be deployed for the election purpose. The EC had also asserted that it is committed to holding fair polls in the national capital.

As per the announcement from the CEC, the notification for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be issued on January 14 and the last date of nomination is January 21. He stated that the scrutiny of nomination will be held on January 22.

In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party won 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress, which had been in power between 1998 and 2013, drawing a blank. Delhi Assembly’s term ends on February 22 and a new government must be in place before that date.