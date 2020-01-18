New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Income-Tax (I-T) department has started a toll-free number to help people inform it about stashing of black money. The launch of the toll-free number-1800117574-is a part of the I-T department’s efforts to ensure free and fair elections in the national capital.

The facility will be hosted in a 24×7 control room set up by the department to monitor activities of misuse of money power, illegal distribution of cash and other such election-related crimes. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 22 Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officers as expenditure observers for these polls.

The control room has been set up in the investigation wing of the I-T department’s office in the national capital. ECI, too, has requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the parent body of the I-T department, to temporarily relieve the 22 IRS officers so that they can take charge of their election-related duties. The poll commission has also directed CBDT branches in neighbouring states to keep an eye on suspicious financial transactions and stop the same, if detected.

The single-phase election for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8. Counting of votes and result declaration, meanwhile, is scheduled for February 11. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heavily favoured to be re-elected to office.