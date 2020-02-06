New Delhi: With just two remaining for Delhi to go to polls for assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, also the last day of campaigning, said that no one in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is worthy of becoming the chief minister of the national capital.

Kejriwal then went on to ask what if the party chooses Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur for the post.

“AAP voters are those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity,” Kejriwal said in an interview to news agency PTI. (For Delhi election coverage, click here)

He also accused the saffron party of polarising the electorate ahead of assembly polls, and asserted that results will show if it succeeded or not.

Discussing the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, the AAP national convener alleged that the BJP has not cleared the Shaheen Bagh road because of the assembly elections.

“What stopped Union Home Minister Amit Shah from clearing the stretch? What is Amit Shah’s interest in keeping the road blocked? Why do they want to trouble the people of Delhi and do dirty politics over the protests?” Kejriwal asked.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.

(With agency inputs)