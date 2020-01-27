New Delhi: Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency is a part of New Delhi (Lok Sabha constituency). There were 1,75,559 eligible voters in the Rajinder Nagar Constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP’s Vijender Garg had registered victory from the Vidhan Sabha seat by defeating BJP’s RP Singh and Congress’ Brahm Yadav. He had received 53.39 per cent of the votes. The total voter turnout at this constituency was 1,14,907.

2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly election: Rajinder Nagar Party Candidate Votes % ±

This time the seat will witness a tough battle between AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, BJP’s RP Singh and Congress’ Rocky Tuseed. Chadha, a member of National Executive Committee of AAP was also a part of ‘India Against Corruption’ movement.