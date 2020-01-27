New Delhi: Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency is a part of New Delhi (Lok Sabha constituency). There were 1,75,559 eligible voters in the Rajinder Nagar Constituency.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP’s Vijender Garg had registered victory from the Vidhan Sabha seat by defeating BJP’s RP Singh and Congress’ Brahm Yadav. He had received 53.39 per cent of the votes. The total voter turnout at this constituency was 1,14,907.
2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly election: Rajinder Nagar
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|±
|AAP
|vijender Garg Vijay
|61,354
|53.39
|+19.37
|BJP
|R. P. Singh
|41,303
|35.94
|+0.12
|INC
|Brahm Yadav
|8,971
|7.80
|-13.08
|BSP
|Prem Singh
|1,467
|1.27
|-3.54
|NOTA
|None of the above
|472
|0.41
|-0.14
This time the seat will witness a tough battle between AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, BJP’s RP Singh and Congress’ Rocky Tuseed. Chadha, a member of National Executive Committee of AAP was also a part of ‘India Against Corruption’ movement.
Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced on February 11. In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power bagging 67 of the total 70 seats.