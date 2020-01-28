New Delhi: Came into existence in 2008 as part of recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India, Mustafabad is one of the 70 legislative assembly constituencies of Delhi. It is also part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2015, the Mustafabad assembly constituency was won by BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan by a margin of 58,388 votes, followed by INC’s Hasan Ahmed by 52,357 votes and AAP’ Mohd Yunus by around 5000 votes.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the key candidates in Mustafabad constituency include Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jagdish Pradhan of the BJP and Ali Mehndi of the Indian National Congress. As per updates from the EC, there are about 2,33,426 eligible voters in this constituency.

Part of the election campaign, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel had this month visited a government school in Mustafabad, which has been running without a principal for the past several years.

After visiting the school in Mustafabad, Goel released photos of the school and said: “Delhi government makes big claims about schools, photo of Mustafabad school is in front of you. 2,000 children are studying in one school and due to lack of space, the school is running in 4 shifts with much difficulty. The children here are studying in 2-2 hours shifts and there is no principal in the school for years. “