New Delhi: Popular for its mouth-watering street food and large markets of clothes, Sahadara is one of the 70 constituencies of Delhi. Situated on the banks of river Yamuna, Sahadara is also known as the oldest inhabited areas of the city. This place is also an integral part of Purani Dilli.

Being the newly formed districts in the national capital, Shahdara has a long way to go as far as development is concerned. Problems are plenty. Narrow lanes lead to traffic jams in the area, especially near the Chhota Bazaar area. It becomes worse during rains.

Apart from poor traffic management, other issues including unauthorised colonies, slums and illegal constructions, old sewage system, water shortage during summers and frequent outages need to be addressed as soon as possible.

The proximity of Shahdara to the UP border has turned in into a haven for criminals, who cross the border — from both sides — after committing petty crimes like theft and snatching, and heinous crimes such as murder and offences against women.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has re-nominated sitting MLA Ram Niwas Goyal, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have named Narendra Nath and Sanjay Goyal, respectively for the polls.

Of the 1,88,578 voters in the Assembly seat, 99,090 are men and 89,483 women. For whom they have voted would be known on February 11.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Election, AAP’s Ram Niwas Goel received massive victory with 58523 votes followed by BJP’s Jitender Singh Shunty with 46792 votes and INC’s Narender Singh with 9423 votes.

As per the announce from the Election Commission, the 70-seated Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.