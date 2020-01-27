New Delhi: Part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Rohtas Nagar is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi. This constituency will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, AAP’s Sarita Singh is contesting against BJP’s Jitendra Mahajan and Congress’ Vipin Sharma. On February 11, it will be cleared as to who won this seat.

As per the 2013 Delhi Assembly Election, BJP candidate Jitendra Kumar had won the seat, and in 2008, the Congress had won the seat and Babu Sharma was elected as the MLA from this constituency.

As per the updates from the EC, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters will exercise their franchise this year. The EC had also mentioned that the votes will be polled at 13,750 polling stations which would be set up at 2,689 centres across the national capital.

Out of the total voters in the national capital, 80,55,686 are male and 66,35,635 female voters. And moreover, 815 third gender voters will also exercise their franchise this time. The EC had also said that 55,823 Divyang (persons with disabilities) voters are also expected to vote this year.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Election, AAP’s Sarita Singh had won this seat with 62,209 votes. BJP’s Jitender Mahajan had got 54,335 votes and INC’s Vipin Sharma had got 15,448 votes.