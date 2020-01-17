New Delhi: As Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list of 57 candidate for the February 8 Assembly elections in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party trained its guns on the BJP by asking its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced the names of 57 out of 70 candidates who were in the fray for the upcoming polls. The party has fielded Rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra from Model Town. (Full List of BJP Candidates here)

Following the announcement of the names, the ruling AAP took to micro-blogging site and asked,’Who’s the CM candidate of Delhi BJP?’ Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to put the BJP on the backfoot over its failure to declare its chief ministerial candidate, taking a leaf out of the opposition BJP’s book.

The BJP’s list of 57 candidates comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party released its list of candidates for all 70 seats. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi constituency, while Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj Assembly seat.

In the last Assembly elections in 2015, the party had bagged 67 of 70 seats. This time, the AAP which has set a target of over 67 seats, has decided to fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC. The term of the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, elected in 2015, ends on February 22, 2020