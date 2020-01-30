Kondli Assembly Election 2020: AAP’s Manoj Kumar who defeated BJP’s Hukum Singh by 25,000 votes in 2015 Assembly Election came down heavily on AAP as he was denied a ticket from Kondli. Kondli is his winning seat — he won the seat in both 2013 and 2015. In 2008, Congress had won the seat and Amrish Singh was elected as the MLA. Instead of Manoj Kumar, AAP is fielding Kuldeep Kumar, who is not a new face. AAP ward councillor, leader of opposition in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Kuldeep is also the president of the party’s SC/ST wing. (Full Coverage Here)

In 2015, Manoj Kumar was arrested in a land grab case. At that time, AAP cried foul and said that he was being targeted just because he was an AAP MLA. There was another assault case against the MLA where he was accused to have pushed a woman who came to his office to complain about water shortage.

BJP’s Rajkumar Dhillo and Congress’s Amareesh Gautham are in the fray. The election is to be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

Gazipur DDA Flat, Khichripur, Kalyanpuri, Kondli, Gharoli Extension, Gharoli Village, DDA Janta Flats, DDA Flats, Gharoli Dairy Farms, Mayur Vihar III, New Konfli, Vasundhara Enclave, Dallupura Village.