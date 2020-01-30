Vishwas Nagar Assembly Election 2020: This East Delhi constituency is one of those few where the AAP is yet to open its innings. Since 1993, Congress won this seat thrice. The BJP, too, won it thrice — in 1993, 2003 and 2015. The difference between BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma and AAP’s Atul Gupta was of about 10,000 votes. All eyes are on Deepak Singla, a businessman associated with the AAP since a long time, whether he can bring this constituency under AAP fold.

BJP, on the other hand, is repeating its winning card, Om Prakash Sharma. From Congress, Gurcharan Singh Rau is in the fray.

Vishwas Nagar in 2015 Party Candidate Votes % ±

Areas under this constituency

Gagan Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, East Arjun Nagar, Lehri Colony, AGCR Enclave, Hargobind Enclave, Dayanand Vihar, Arya Nagar, Priya Enclave, Karkardooma Village, Jagriti Enclave, Saini Enclave, Sharad Vihar, Pushpanjali, Surya Niketan, Ram Vihar, Surajmal Vihar, Vigyan Vihar, Anand Vihar, Manak Vihar, Shrestha Vihar, Yojana Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Joshi Colony, Group Housing Society, Gazipur Village, Madhu Vihar, Nirman Vihar Madhuban, Preet Vihar, New Rajdhani Enclave, Gujarat Vihar, Defence Enclave, Swasthya Vihar, East Laxmi Market, Guru Angad Nagar, Rahu Palace fall under this constituency.