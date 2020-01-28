New Delhi: Formerly known as Qarawal Nagar, Karawal Nagar is one of the 70 legislative assembly constituencies of Delhi. Karawal Nagar is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the last Delhi assembly election which was held in 2015, AAP’s Kapil Mishra had won this seat with 101865 votes, followed by BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht by 57434 votes and INC’s Satan Pal Dayma by 5362 votes.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020 in Karawal Nagar constituency, the AAP is fielding Durgesh Pathak, while the BJP and the Congress are fielding Mohan Singh Bisht and Arbind Singh respectively.

If voted to power, AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak wants to develop this area. He also promised to build a hospital and a school in the area. While holding a rally in this constituency, he had blamed the BJP for the backwardness of the constituency.

“Karawal Nagar has been with the BJP for about 20 years, while the Congress was ruling Delhi for most of the period. When we came to power in 2015, Kapil Mishra was with the party, only for 18 months, as later he joined the BJP,” Pathak told a news agency.

As per updates, the BJP had won Karawal Nagar constituency between 1993 and 2013. While the BJP’s Ram Pal was elected in 1993, Mohan Singh Bisht represented the seat in the Assembly in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013.

As the area has been neglected and remained underdeveloped for many years, Pathak said developing will be his topmost priority. “I would focus on building a hospital and a school in the area, and would ensure that parks, roads and sewer lines are improved,” he said.