New Delhi: Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 70 seats of the National Capital Territory (NCT) in northern India. The Uttam Nagar constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

Located in West Delhi, Uttam Nagar constituency of the national capital is currently represented by Naresh Balyan of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Balyan had registered victory from Uttam Nagar seat in 2015 by defeating his nearest rival Pawan Sharma of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 30419 votes. While Balyan had bagged 85,881 votes, BJP’s Sharma had garnered 55462 votes.

For the February 8 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has retained Balyan while BJP has nominated Krishna Gehlot from the constituency. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate from the seat.

About Delhi Assembly elections 2020

The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held in single phase on February 8, 2020, Tuesday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11 and the results will be declared on the same day.