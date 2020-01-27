New Delhi: Made headlines for violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Seelampur is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. This constituency in East Delhi is closely linked to the Emergency (1975-77) as many people, mainly Muslims, were relocated after demolition of their homes in the north and central Delhi that time.

Predominantly Muslim, this constituency is currently held by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohammad Ishraque, who won the 2015 polls with over 51 per cent of the vote, defeating BJP’s Sanjay Jain and the Congress’ Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the AAP has now fielded Abdul Rehman, who will face Congress’ Ahmed and BJP’s Kaushal Mishra. After the counting of votes, it will be clear if Rehman is retaining the seat for the AAP.

This area is abound with many problems. Water logging during the rainy season, unavailability of clean drinking water during summers, lack of educational institutes, irregular colonies, traffic jams and law and order are some fo the main issues of the area.

However, this area has seen development with the construction of an elevated road two years ago that connects Seelampur to old Delhi, Paharganj and Tis Hazari.

As per the announce from the Election Commission, the 70-seated Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.