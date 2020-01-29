New Delhi: Located in South district of Delhi, Ambedkar Nagar comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Until the rise of AAP in 2013, Ambedkar Nagar Constituency had been a Congress bastion.

The Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency is currently held by Ajay Dutt of Aam Aadmi Party and he will be fighting against Khushiram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Yaduraj Chaudhary of the Indian National Congress, to retain this seat.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Dutt beat Ashok Kumar of BJP and got 68.39 percent of the votes. In 2013, AAP candidate Ashok Kumar had won the seat, and prior to that in 2008, Congress had won the seat and Chowdhury Prem Singh was elected as the MLA.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 153242 electorates and 140 polling stations in this constituency.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.

The five year term of the present ruling government will end on 22 February 2020.