New Delhi: Najafgarh Vidhan Sabha seat came into existence in 1993. It is a part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with nine other Assemblies — Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala and Uttam Nagar.

Located in the outskirts of Delhi, near the Haryana border, Najafgarh has a major population of farmers and traders. This constituency is also home to cricketer Virender Sehwag and wrestler Sushil Kumar.

It has an an elector base of 2,48,988 comprising 1,17,000 females. The gender ratio of the constituency is 886, which is above the state gender ratio of 824.

This constituency has never elected an MLA twice, but the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Kailash Gahlot is looking to create a history after the party declared him the candidate for the seat second time in a row.

Congress’ Sahib Singh Yadav and BJP’s Ajit Kharkhari are also in the fray from Najafgarh seat. In 2015, Gahlot had won from here with 34.62 per cent votes.