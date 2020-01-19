New Delhi: Located in East Delhi along the border with Uttar Pradesh, Seemapuri is one of the seventy Delhi assembly constituencies of the national capital. Reserved for SCs, the Seemapuri constituency elected Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajendra Pal Gautam with over 63 per cent votes in the 2015 polls.

Predominantly populated by Muslims and low-income migrant families, Seemapuri’s border areas make it a centre for many criminal activities like pick-pocketing, chain snatching, mobile snatching, murders.

The constituency covers areas such as Nand Nagri, Sundar Nagri, GTB Enclave, New Seema Puri, Dilshad Garden and others including well-developed colonies like the Dilshad Colony.

In this constituency, people face an acute crisis of water and electricity supply as the area has many slums and irregular houses.

Seemapuri constituency has three main hospitals such as Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to cater to the needs of the locals. Besides, there is Mohalla clinic near the bus depot.

In Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Karam Vir Chandel from BJP, Rajendra Pal Gautam from AAP and Ver Singh Dhingan from Congress have a close fight from the area.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Rajendra Pal Gautam from AAP had won from the area with 79,777 votes. BJP’s Karamvir had got 30,956 votes and Veer Singh Dhingan from Congress had got 10,674 votes.