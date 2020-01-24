New Delhi: Narela, located in the North Delhi district, is one of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. The Narela constituency is one of the most adversely Jat dominated assembly seats of Delhi.

The seat is currently being held by AAP’s legislator Sharad Kumar Chauhan. He had defeated BJP candidate Neel Daman Khatri in 2015 by around 40, 000 votes.

This year, Sharad Chauhan is pitted against BJP’s Neeldaman Khatri. From Congress, Siddarth Kundu is contesting from the seat.

Narela was a part of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency from 1993-2008. However, after the delimitation that took place in 2008, Narela became segment within the North West Delhi LS seat.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.