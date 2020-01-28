New Delhi: Badli will go to polls on February 8, alongside other constituencies in Delhi. Badli, which is one of the oldest villages in the national capital, comprises of two urban villages, Badli and Samaypur, and three rural villages, namely, Libaspur, Siraspur and Bhalswa.

For this assembly election, AAP’s incumbent Ajesh Yadav is fighting from the seat. From BJP, Vijay Bhagat is in the fray while from Congress Devender Yadav will be fighting the polls.

There are a total of 2, 23, 268 electors in Badli, of which females are 95, 053 and males, 1, 28,192. There are 23 people from the third gender.

In the 2015 assembly election, AAP’s Ajesh Yadav had won the seat. From NDA, Rajesh Yadav had contested from the seat while from the Congress, Devender Yadav was in the fray.

Notably, Delhi will vote in a single-phase election on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

Meanwhile, a new concept of absentee voters has been introduced for Delhi polls this time which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. The PWDs and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.