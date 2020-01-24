New Delhi: All eyes will be set on New Delhi Assembly constituency on Feb 11 (result day) as the seat is represented by Aam Aadmi Party convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself. The New Delhi Vidhan Sabha seat is a part of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

It has a sizeable population of government employees and workers unions, many of which had supported Arvind Kejriwal in last Vidhan Sabha elections.

This constituency came into existence by reorganisation by delimitation commission in 2008. There are about 88,225 eligible voters in this constituency.

AAP has won this constituency two times out of the three Delhi elections, whereas INC (Indian National Congress) has won this constituency one time.

In 2015 Assembly election, CM Kejriwal had defeated the then CM Sheila Dikshit from New Delhi seat.

Here’s the list of winners and runners-up in the New Delhi assembly elections conducted so far.

Year A.C No. Assembly Constituency Name Type Winner Gender Party Vote Runner Up Gender Party Vote 2015 40 New Delhi GEN Arvind Kejriwal M AAP 57213 Nupur Sharma F BJP 25630 2013 40 New Delhi GEN Arvind Kejriwal M AAP 44269 Smt. Sheila Dikshit F INC 18405 2008 40 New Delhi GEN Smt. Sheila Dikshit F INC 39778 Vijay Jolly M BJP 25796

This time, the New Delhi Vidhan Sabha seat will witness a three-cornered battle between CM Kejriwal, BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal.

The AAP had mocked the BJP and Congress when they had announced the candidates for the prestigious seat. “Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal , it seems, BJP has surrendered,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had said.

The national capital will witness a triangular contest between ruling AAP, BJP and Congress on on February 8. The results for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be announced on February 11.