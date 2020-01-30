Laxmi Nagar Assembly Election 2020: AAP’s sitting MLA of Laxmi Nagar, Nitin Tyagi, recently made headlines for his assets which have gone up by Rs 20 lakh in the last five years. Apart from Nitin Tyagi, other candidates in fray from this constituency in East Delhi are Abhay Kumar Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hari Dutt Sharma of the Indian National Congress. In 2015, Nitin Tyagi defeated BJP’s BB Tyagi by 5,000-odd votes.

Another reason why the constituency is significant is that former AAP leader Vinod Kumar Binny’s name was associated with this constituency. Binny had a comfortable win in 2013, while in 2015 it was neck and neck between the AAP and the BJP, with AAP finally taking over.

Areas under the constituency

Kundan nagar, Krishan Kunj, Guru Ramdas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Gururam Das Nagar, Ramesh Park, Garhwali Mohalla, Laxmi Nagar, Lalita Park, Shakarpur, Pandav Nagar, Mandwali, Samaspur