New Delhi: The Madipur constituency is among the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital where votes will be cast on February 8. A Scheduled Caste (SC) constituency, Madipur falls under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, with Parvesh Verma being the incumbent MP from this Lok Sabha seat. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news).

The incumbent MLA from Madipur is Girish Soni from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who won in both 2013 and 2015 Assembly polls. Mala Ram Gangwal of the Congress won this seat for three straight elections-in 1998, 2003 and 2008. In the first Delhi Assembly Election, held in 1993, the seat was won by the BJP’s Swarup Chand Rajan.

For the upcoming polls, the AAP has once again fielded Soni from Madipur. Pitted against him will be the BJP’s Kailash Sankhla, who lost to Soni from here in 2013 as well. In the last elections, the saffron party had fielded Raj Kumar from this seat. The Congress candidate, meanwhile, will be Jai Prakash Panwar.

A total of 1,72,941 people from Madipur are eligible to cast their votes. Out of these, the number of female voters is 81,246.

Vote counting, as well as the declaration of result for the single-phase election is scheduled for February 11. In the last election, in 2015, the AAP stormed to power with a historic majority of 67 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining three seats were won by the BJP but the Congress drew a blank.