New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is just round the corner and the three major parties-the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as the Congress, have announced the list of their respective candidates. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020-related coverage)

The Matia Mahal constituency is among several constituencies that together make the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently held by BJP leader and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. From this seat, the AAP has fielded Shoaib Iqbal, who is a former five-time MLA from this seat. Incidentally, Iqbal won the 2013 Assembly Election from here as a Janata Dal (United) candidate but lost in 2015 to AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan.

In 2008, Iqbal won from here as a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate. In 1993 and 1998, his first two Assembly polls, he won for the Janata Dal and in 2003, he won this seat for Janata Dal (Secular). He joined the AAP just ahead of the upcoming elections.

The BJP and Congress candidates from this seat are Ravindra Gupta and Mirza Javed Ali respectively.

Matia Mahal is a densely populated area with 1,25,220 voters out of whom 59,461 are females.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held in a single-phase on February 8. Counting of votes will be done on February 11, with the result declaration scheduled for the same day.