New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a tweet in which he asked women voters to discuss with men whom to vote for, with the BJP leader asking the Delhi CM if he thinks that women are not capable to decide on their own.

Earlier today, just minutes before the polling began at 8 AM, Kejriwal, appealing people to go out and voted had tweeted: “My special appeal to all the women. Just like you take up responsibilities at home, the responsibility of the nation, as well as Delhi, lies on your shoulders. All of you should go to vote and take men of your family with you.”

“Discuss with men whom it is right to vote for,” he added. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news)

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील – जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Taking objection to the ‘discuss with men part,’ Irani, the Women and Child Welfare Minister tweeted: “Don’t you consider women capable enough to decide on their own whom to vote for?”

She added the hashtag ‘mahila virodhi Kejriwal‘ (anti-women Kejriwal).

Voting is currently underway for the single-phase Assembly Election, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking for yet another term in office. The party currently has 67 seats in the 70-seat Assembly, having won these in the last Assembly Election, in 2015.

The BJP, which hopes to form the next government in Delhi, has the remaining three seats in the Assembly, with the Congress drawing a blank in 2015.

Counting of votes and result declaration for these polls is scheduled for February 11.