New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi assembly election slated to be held in 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said a mega mass contact campaign will begin from November 18 i.e. Monday.

The campaign starting today will be held till December 24, and will be led by AAP MLAs in their respective assemblies.

Senior party leader Gopal Rai said that during the campaign, ‘jan samvads’ will be held at all the 14,000 booths of 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies under the leadership of respective MLAs.

“So far, the AAP has completed three phases of campaign in the run-up to the Vidhan Sabha elections,” Rai said.

During the first phase, the held Jan Samvad Yatra at each of the 70 assembly constituencies. It began on September 1 and lasted till October 3.

In the next phase, 14 district meetings were organised where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed all the volunteers of the party. During the third one, a large scale campaign through its frontal organisations was held.

Rai said that keeping the success of all the above-discussed campaigns in mind, the mega contact campaign covering all the 14, 000 booths of Delhi will be launched.

“Building on the success of these three campaigns, the party has decided to launch this mega mass contact campaign covering all the 14,000 booths of Delhi,” Rai told reporters.

“During this campaign, the party will discuss with people the work done by different state governments in Delhi starting from 1993. The party will discuss about about the work done by the three BJP chief ministers Madan Lal Khurana, Sahab Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj from 1993 to 1998. After 1998, Delhi witnessed the Congress party rule for 15 years under late chief minister Sheila Dikshit and the AAP will discuss with people the work done by the Congress government,” Rai asserted.

“The party will then also discuss the achievements and the work done by the AAP government under the leadership of Kejriwal in the last five years,” he said.

The AAP will also work on the formation of booth-level election committees through the campaign.

“This work will be done by the 2,700 mandal in-charges that have already been appointed by the Aam Aadmi Party. The mandal in-charges will be present at the ‘jan samvad’ programmes of their respective areas and will subsequently take the lead in formation of the booth-level committees,” he said.

“This whole campaign will be monitored directly from the party headquarters with the help of 70 observers who will work under the leadership of the district presidents. The party has already selected 70 observers for different constituencies and they will be present in all the ‘jan samvads’ held in their constituencies and will report to the party headquarters,” Rai added.

Notably, the Delhi Assembly polls complete its five-year term in February 2020 and the elections will be tentatively scheduled by that period.