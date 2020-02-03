New Delhi: Alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi indulge in vote bank politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be a battle of two ideologies between group of patriots and Shaheen Bagh supporters.

“The election of Delhi is between two camps. On one side is Rahul Baba and Kejriwal and Company, who say that there should be politics of appeasement in the country and who say that we are with the Shaheen Bagh people. And on the other side there is a group of patriots led by Modi ji (Delhi Elections do vichardaaraon ke beech hai, ek taraf Rahul baba, Kejriwal and company jo maante hain desh mein vote bank ki rajneeti honi chahiye,jo kehte hain ki hum Shaheen Bagh walon ke sath hain,aur dusri taraf Modi ji ki BJP ke deshbhakton ki toli,” Amit Shah said.

Shah made the comment in an apparent reference to the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, where a large number of women, most of them mothers and grandmothers from the neighbourhood, are sitting on a street for over a month now in the longest continuous protest against the amended citizenship legislation.

He also asked the people to vote for BJP on February 8 claiming that their vote will ensure safety of Delhi and the Country. “When you vote on February 8, do not think that this vote is only for the victory of BJP candidate. Your vote will ensure the safety of Delhi and the country. Moreover, it will strengthen the hands of PM Modi”, he added.