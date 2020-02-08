

















Delhi elections 2020: A total of 1.4 crore registered voters will exercise their franchise amid high security today to elect a new government for the national capital. The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies commenced at 8 AM and will continue till 6:30 PM in the evening. There are 13,750 polling booths, besides one auxiliary booth, located at 2,689 locations across Delhi. The results will be declared three days later i.e, on February 11, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national capital has been wrapped in an unprecedented security blanket, with around 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, 19, 000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil to thwart any untoward incident. (Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Full Coverage)

Elaborate Security Arrangements Around Shaheen Bagh

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has put all five polling stations in the area under the “critical” category, and confidence-building measures are continuously being undertaken to reassure voters. Addressing a presser yesterday, a poll official had said that the area is under ‘tight vigil’ and ‘there is no obstruction’ in regions where poll activities will be conducted, so voters will face no problems.

Shaheen Bagh falls in the Okhla assembly constituency. The area has become the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital and the agitation has been thrust by political parties into a poll issue.

Triangular Contest Between AAP, BJP and Congress

While Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to retain power for the second consecutive term, the BJP is hopeful to return to power by cashing in on polarising of people after the enactment of CAA.

The Congress party, which had governed the capital city under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, is also hoping for a revival.

At present AAP has a whopping 67 seats in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha courtesy its win in the 2015 Assembly polls. The remaining three seats are with the BJP. Like previous year, this time as well, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting on all 70 seats while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats. The saffron party has given 3 seats to its allies — LJP (1) and JD-U (3). The Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given 4 seats to its ally RJD.

Opinion Poll Predicts AAP’s Landslide Victory

A Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll has predicted massive victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The pre-poll survey proved that the elections in national capital remain a two-way battle between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), even the former lags behind.

In the 2020 polls, AAP is projected to get 52% share while BJP may get 34% on February 11. Coming to the number of seats, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party may bag 54-60 seats of the total 70 while BJP is expected improve its 2015 tally of 3 seats by emerging victorious in 10-14 constituencies, predicted the opinion poll.

When Delhiites were asked if Shaheen Bagh protests are justified, 51% of respondents believe that anti-CAA protests at south Delhi are unjustified whereas 25% feel they are justified.