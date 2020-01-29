Tughlakabad Assembly Election 2020: With over a lakh of eligible voters, Tughlakabad is one of the AAP’s strongholds in South Delhi. The constituency will see a fight between incumbent AAP MLA Sahi Ram Pehlwan, BJP’s Vikram Bidhuri and Congress’s Shubham Sharma. (Delhi Assembly Election Full Coverage)

This seat used to be BJP’s bastion as long as Ramesh Bidhuri represented the seat — from 2003-2015. Vikram Bidhuri is Ramesh’s nephew as, despite a loss in 2015, the BJP has repeated him this year.

According to reports, there has been resentment over this ticket as this is nothing but dynasty politics if Vikram Bidhuri gets the seat, despite his drubbing last time, many have pointed.

Vikram Bidhuri’s criminal past also raises questions. According to MyNeta, a portal that profiles candidates including their criminal history, the younger Bidhuri was convicted in cases related to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt among others.

Areas under this constituency

Okhla Ph III, Harkesh Nagar, Sanjay Colony Okhla Industrial Area, Sanjay Colony, JJR Camp Okhla Industrial area Ph-II, JJ Camp, Majddor Kalyan Viharm New Sanjay Colony, Janta Jeewan Camp, Okhla Industrial Area, Majdoor Kalyan Camp, Kalkaji Extension, Tughlakhabad Village, Tughlakabad, New Sanjay Camo, Indra Kalyan Vihar, Yogshala Camp, Tehkhand Village, Gola Kuan, Mohan Co-operative, Railway Colony Tughlakabad, Lal Kuan, Pul Prahlad Pur, Sonia Gandhi Camp.

The constituency will go to the polls on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.