New Delhi: Delhi is going to witness a hi-tech battle of ballot next month as several proposals to use high technology in the polling process have been floated. The dates are not yet announced but the polling is likely to be held in February. The dates will be announced soon.

QR code on voter slips

If the voter slips distributed ahead of the polling carries a QR code, then it will be easy to identify electors. This will also minimise the chance of bogus voters.

Booth App

The officials are in talks to take the help of the Booth app. If implemented, Delhi will be the first state/UT in which a booth app shall be used in every polling station for the first time in the country. “This latest technological innovation will make the poll process fast through the use of QR (Quick Response) Code reading of voter slips of electors,” a senior official said. This provision will help in faster identification of electors.

Real-time voter turnout

The app will give the status of electors waiting in the queue to the public, who can plan their visit to the polling station accordingly for their convenience. Booth app will also give voter turnout on a real-time basis on polling day, the official said.

Carrying mobile phone to the booth

A proposal is also being considered to allow carrying mobile phones to booths to download QR code from the voters’ helpline app if a voter forgets to bring the slip. The phone after scanning the generated QR code would be deposited in a locker before the casting of vote, reported PTI. This is just a proposal.

To make election accessible, there will be provisions for Braille EPIC, Braille photo voter slip, ramp, wheelchair, volunteers, sign language and pick and drop’ facilities etc., for voters with disability.