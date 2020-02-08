Delhi election 2020: In a bid to aid the polling personnel and others to reach their designated duty locations on time, Delhi metro on Saturday started its services at 4 AM on all lines.

#WATCH Delhi: Metro services started at 4:00 AM today, in order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM and normal services will resume thereafter. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/0OvKrXAetp — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

The trains ran with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6 am. Normally, the metro services in national capital starts running from 5.30 in the morning on all the routes.

Election Update In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020. pic.twitter.com/hL5TYrcw2g — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2020

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had yesterday said,”In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi metro services will begin at 4:00 AM on 8 February 2020. After 06:00 AM, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all Lines.”

The polling for 70 Vidhan Sabha seats in Delhi will commence from 8 AM and end at 6 PM. Over 1.47 crore people will exercise their franchise amid tight security. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.