Delhi Assembly Secretariat issues notices to DGP Punjab, Jalandhar Police Commissioner and Special DGP Cyber Cell; 48 Hours to respond

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has issued notice to three top Punjab Police officers, seeking their replies within 48 hours, regarding the registration of an FIR against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra over a video clip of the Assembly. The notice states that the House is already seized of the issue, and the video clip has been referred for forensic examination and to the Committee of Privileges.

It also conveys the concern of the Speaker over the involvement of Punjab Police in a matter considered to fall within the privileged domain of the House, and seeks a detailed explanation along with relevant documents from the concerned authorities.

The Speaker said that the matter is of extremely serious and constitutional importance and is directly linked to the dignity, authority, and privileges of the House. He emphasized that the issue is not confined to any individual or political party.

He stated that the video on the basis of which the FIR has been registered is not a personal recording but the official recording of the proceedings of the House, which is wholly the property of the Delhi Assembly.

Misuse of the property of the House in this manner, and registration of an FIR against a minister on the basis of such material, is not only unfortunate but also extremely serious and condemnable.

The Speaker clarified that any recording of proceedings inside the House is the exclusive property of the Assembly and does not belong to any political party, individual, or external agency. He questioned on what basis and under what authority the FIR in this matter was registered.

Expressing concern, Vijender Gupta said that the role of the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar in the entire episode is highly questionable and appears prima facie to be a clear case of breach of privilege of the House. A direct case of privilege violation is therefore made out against him and the House will consider it seriously.

He further informed that, at the demand of the Opposition and to ensure complete transparency and fairness, the video clip has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. However, describing the official recording of the House as “tampered” or “doctored” amounts to a direct attack on the dignity of the Assembly.

The Speaker stated that this is not merely a false allegation but appears to be a well-planned conspiracy aimed at undermining the prestige of the House and maligning constitutional institutions. He assured that anyone found directly or indirectly involved in this conspiracy will face the strictest possible action by the House.

He reiterated that the Assembly knows how to safeguard its rights and privileges and will not compromise, at any cost, with the dignity of the House, its assets, or its constitutional sanctity. The House has formally taken cognizance of the matter and necessary action as per rules will be ensured.

The Speaker also said that despite being repeatedly called, the Leader of the Opposition did not appear before the House and did not participate in the discussion on pollution. During the ongoing discussion, members of the Opposition walked out of the House. She was asked to simply offer a brief apology, but she refused to do so; otherwise, the matter would have ended there itself.

