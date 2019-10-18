New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was on Friday awarded six-month imprisonment by a court here in connection with 2015 trespassing case. Last week Delhi’s Rouse Avenue had convicted Goel under Section 448 of the India Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly raiding the house of a local builder Manish Ghai in Vivek Vihar on Feb 6, 2015, a day before Delhi Assembly polls.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal held Goel and four others saying the case against them was proved beyond reasonable doubts.

“To conclude, the prosecution has been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts…Accordingly, Ram Niwas Goel, Sumit Goyal, Hitesh Khanna, Atul Gupta and Balbir Singh are convicted for offence under section 448 (house-trespass) of the IPC…,” the court had said.

Goel, through advocate Mhd Irshad, had earlier denied the allegations in the case.

According to an FIR registered on a complaint by Ghai, Goel had allegedly raided his house accusing him of stashing liquor, blankets and other things for distribution ahead of the polls.

The AAP leaders had refuted these claims, saying they had gone to the house with a police team comprising the local station house officer and assistant commissioner of police, among others after making a PCR call in this regard.

“As per the complainant, some labourers were staying at a house that was owned by him. He received a call from one of them at about 9.30 pm on February 6, 2015 about Goel and his associates forcibly entering the building and damaging the property,” police had said in a charge sheet.

Ghai also alleged that the group broke a cupboard, drawers, kitchen items, windowpanes and mirrors in the house. When the labourers tried to resist, they were allegedly physically assaulted.

(With agency inputs)