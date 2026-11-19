Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from Delhi and other parts of the country are set to hold a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, November 19. The demonstration has been called to demand higher fares, a ban on private bike-taxi services and changes to transport rules that drivers say are affecting their livelihoods. The protest has been announced by transport unions affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). It will be organised under the banner of the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh.
The transport unions have said that drivers are facing several difficulties because of government policies and new regulations.
According to the organisation, the Delhi government has been in power for more than one and a half years, but several promises made to auto and taxi drivers have not been fulfilled. The union has also raised concerns over new rules, claiming that they are adding to the difficulties faced by drivers instead of helping them.
Rajendra Soni, former general secretary of the union, said the November 19 demonstration was about protecting the rights, jobs and future of transport workers.
He also pointed out that auto and taxi drivers play an important role in the country’s transport system but their concerns have not received enough attention.
The protest is expected to bring together transport workers from different states at Ramlila Maidan. However, the unions have announced a protest and there is no confirmed announcement of a complete citywide auto or taxi strike.
Commuters should therefore not assume that all auto-rickshaw and taxi services will remain unavailable.
However, passengers travelling through the area may face some inconvenience depending on the number of participants and traffic movement around the protest venue. It is advisable to check local traffic updates and allow extra time for travel.
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