Delhi auto, taxi drivers to protest at Ramlila Maidan today: Check demands, traffic impact

Auto and taxi drivers from across India are set to protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 19, demanding higher fares, a ban on private bike-taxi services and changes to transport rules.

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Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from Delhi and other parts of the country are set to hold a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, November 19. The demonstration has been called to demand higher fares, a ban on private bike-taxi services and changes to transport rules that drivers say are affecting their livelihoods. The protest has been announced by transport unions affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). It will be organised under the banner of the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh.

Delhi auto-taxi protest: What are the drivers demanding?

Ban on private bike-taxi services: The union wants the government to immediately stop private bike-taxi services operating through mobile applications. It believes these services are affecting the earnings and employment opportunities of traditional auto and taxi drivers.

Increase in auto and taxi fares: Drivers are seeking a revision of existing fares, saying their current earnings are not enough to meet their expenses.

Withdrawal of fitness order: The union has demanded the withdrawal of the fitness-related order applicable to auto-rickshaws.

Separate welfare board: It wants the government to establish a dedicated welfare board to look after the needs and interests of auto and taxi drivers.

Review of Delhi EV Policy: The transport workers have called for a review of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, keeping the financial interests and concerns of drivers in mind.

Faster processing of documents: The union has also asked the Delhi Transport Department to ensure that applications, documents and other official work related to drivers are completed on time.

Why are auto and taxi drivers protesting in Delhi?

The transport unions have said that drivers are facing several difficulties because of government policies and new regulations.

According to the organisation, the Delhi government has been in power for more than one and a half years, but several promises made to auto and taxi drivers have not been fulfilled. The union has also raised concerns over new rules, claiming that they are adding to the difficulties faced by drivers instead of helping them.

Rajendra Soni, former general secretary of the union, said the November 19 demonstration was about protecting the rights, jobs and future of transport workers.

He also pointed out that auto and taxi drivers play an important role in the country’s transport system but their concerns have not received enough attention.

Will auto and taxi services be affected in Delhi today?

The protest is expected to bring together transport workers from different states at Ramlila Maidan. However, the unions have announced a protest and there is no confirmed announcement of a complete citywide auto or taxi strike.

Commuters should therefore not assume that all auto-rickshaw and taxi services will remain unavailable.

However, passengers travelling through the area may face some inconvenience depending on the number of participants and traffic movement around the protest venue. It is advisable to check local traffic updates and allow extra time for travel.