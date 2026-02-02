Home

Delhi to Varanasi in 150 minutes! Modi government likely to start high-speed train soon, it will connect these cities, top speed…

Representational Image/ AI-generated.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented Union Budget 2026, where she announced seven new high-speed rail corridors across the country. According to the reports, the Delhi-Varanasi is also included in the plan. The survey for the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor had already been completed. Trains on this corridor will run at a speed of around 320 km per hour.

After the completion of the corridor, the journey between Delhi and Varanasi will be completed in just about two and a half hours. Reports quoting the Railway sources say that the blueprint for developing high-speed rail corridors was drawn up several years ago. The survey for the Delhi–Varanasi route began nearly two years ago and has now been completed.

Here are some of the key details:

As per the survey, the proposed speed of the trains running on this corridor is 320 kilometers per hour.

The corridor will also connect Lucknow and Prayagraj.

There is a separate plan to link Ayodhya to this route.

The corridor will be constructed on pillars.

Land acquisition for the corridor has not yet begun.

It is expected that the process will start soon after budgetary allocation is received.

The Delhi–Varanasi corridor will give a major boost to tourism, trade, and regional development.

Varanasi is already a major hub for devotees and tourists from across India and abroad.

In such a situation, high-speed trains are expected to make travel much easier.

The distance between Delhi and Varanasi is approximately 874 kilometers.

Delhi to Varanasi in just two and a half hours

The journey from Delhi to Varanasi will be completed in two and a half hours if the train runs at a speed of 320 km per hour. Reports suggest that the train operating on the high-speed rail corridor will have a different design. The coaches and passenger seats will be modern and high-tech, as the train’s speed will be similar to that of a bullet train.

