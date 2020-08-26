New Delhi: Local don and Delhi’s buzzing sex racketeer, Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban, who was sentenced 24 years imprisonment in a human trafficking case, on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court challenging the conviction and sentence awarded by the Dwarka Court. Also Read - Delhi University Can Hold Online Open-book Exams For Final-year Students From August 10, Says High Court, Passes Slew of Directions | Read Here

Punjaban was convicted in connection to a case regarding a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped by Bedwal on September 11, 2009 and was sold multiple times to different people including Punjaban, for the purpose of prostitution. Her accomplice, Sandeep Bedwal, was also sent to 20-year imprisonment for raping the minor girl.

While sentencing Punjaban, Additional Session Judge Pritam Singh of the Dwarka court had said that she had crossed all limits to be called a woman and deserved no leniency.

“How a woman can outrage and brutalise the modesty of another woman, who is minor, in such a horrific way. The shameful deeds of convict Geeta Arora deprives her of any leniency from the courts,” the judge ruled.

The prosecution had stated that Sonu Punjaban used to administer drugs into the body of the victim to make it “more suitable for prostitution” and used to charge Rs 1,500 from the customers.

Punjaban had also attempted inside the premises of Tihar jail where she was serving a jail term. She was taken to Deen Dayal hospital after she consumed an excessive amount of pills meant for headache.