New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital city continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday, i.e., November 2, stated news agency ANI. According to the Air Quality Index data, the level of major pollutants PM 2.5 was recorded to be at 500 and PM 10 at 500 in Lodhi Road area on November 1.

Besides, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has declared an unprecedented public health emergency in Delhi-NCR in Delhi due to the rising levels of air pollution in the city. “This is a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children,” Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority was quoted by a report as saying.

The Delhi sky can be seen covered with a cloud of thick smog in visuals tweeted by news agency ANI from Rajpath and Signature Bridge.