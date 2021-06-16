New Delhi: Preparing a roadmap to tackle the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that is likely to affect the children more, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the government has made an ambitious plan to keep 5000 health assistants ready who can also be called community nursing assistants in technical language. Addressing a media briefing, CM Kejriwal said that the 5000 youths will be trained by IP university for 2 weeks each. The health assistants will also be given training at Delhi’s 9 major medical institutes, the CM added. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra Update: Temples to be Opened For Tourists Despite COVID Curfew

Stating that during the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation witnessed a shortage of medical and paramedical staff, and keeping that in mind the plan has been made. “These health assistants will be working under the guidance of doctors and nurses, and they will not be able to take any decision on their own. They will be strictly following the orders of doctors or nurses. They will be trained in basic nursing, paramedics, life-saving, first-aid, homecare, measuring oxygen levels, checking blood pressure levels, how to vaccinate or inject people with medicines, patient care, diaper change, catheter, sample collection.” Also Read - Ramayan Actor Chandrashekhar Who Played Arya Sumant Dies at 98

The youths will also be trained on how a concentrator works, how a cylinder works, how to wear a mask. These 5000 youths will be trained and whenever their need arises, they will be called in and they will be paid for the number of days they have worked, added CM Kejriwal. Also Read - Waterproof Smartphones in India With Price: Which Phone Will be Best for Underwater Photography?

How to apply for becoming a Health Assistant under the Delhi government?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “From June 17, application forms can be filled online and from June 28 their training sessions will begin. The youths will be trained in a batch of 500 each, training will be for two weeks following which the training for the next batch will begin. To apply for becoming a health assistant, only those who are Class 12 pass or more, are eligible for applying. One must be of 18+ age and applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.”

Speaking further about the preparations for the third wave of the pandemic, the CM said, “With these health assistants, our preparation will be strong enough, we will have manpower if the wave strikes India.”