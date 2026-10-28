Delhi-Bihar Chhath puja festival buses: Good news for residents of Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur as Delhi govt announces AC luxury buses

Delhi Transport Department seeks LG TS Sandhu's approval to launch over 50 AC luxury inter-state buses connecting Delhi to seven Bihar cities before Chhath.

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AC luxury buses for Chhath festival- Representative AI image

Chhath puja festival buses: In a matter of good news for travellers who are planning to travel back home, the Delhi Transport Department has sent its proposal to Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu for final approval. Delhi government had earlier announced the project, which is part of the next phase of the rollout of the inter-state buses, with Delhi and Bihar approving the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Here are all the details you need to know about the AC luxury buses for Chhath festival announced by the Delhi Transport Department.

AC luxury buses for Chhath festival this year

“We have a target to launch these buses before the Chhath festival this year; these will be AC luxury buses, and initially we plan to roll out over 50 buses to seven locations in Bihar. We have sent the proposal for approval to Sandhu; hopefully it will be approved soon,” Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said.

Delhi govt buses to connect Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur

Earlier, the Transport Department had announced that the buses will connect Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur in Bihar with Delhi.

The government believes that this initiative will not only benefit passengers but also contribute to an increase in the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC’s) revenue, the officials said. According to officials, Volvo buses would ply on these longer routes as electric buses would not be a feasible option for now; depending on the response, the number of buses could also be increased.

Long route buses equipped with luggage space

“The long-route buses will be 12 metres long, air-conditioned, and equipped with luggage space. It is not feasible to ply electric buses to far-off locations because of the lack of charging infrastructure.

Route & Destination Breakdown

Route Segment Target Destinations in Bihar Key Features / Facilities Delhi $\leftrightarrow$ Bihar Inter-State Route • Patna • Gaya • Muzaffarpur • Darbhanga • Purnia • Bhagalpur • Dedicated luggage space • Long-distance seating comfort • High-capacity 12-met

“We plan to take buses on a wet-lease model, wherein a concessionaire will come on board and operate the buses for us. These will be BS-VI compliant buses,” the officials added.

Earlier, the government had announced inter-state buses to Rishikesh, Haridwar and Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Panipat in Haryana; Ayodhya, Lucknow and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh; and Amritsar, Chandigarh and Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies)