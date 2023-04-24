Home

Light Rain And Cloudy Skies May Keep Heatwave At Bay In Delhi, Bihar And Other States; Check Weather Forecast

Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and several othe northeastern states are likely to enjoy a pleasant weather in the next 24 hours as light to moderate rainfall, gusty winds and cloudy skies have been predicted by the weather department.

It will be generally a cloudy sky on Monday in Delhi with very light rain and drizzle accompanied by gusty winds, according to Meteorological department. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Cloud cover, light winds and rainfall may keep heatwave at bay in Delhi, Bihar and several other states in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and south Bengal enjoyed a pleasant weather in the last couple of days amid light to moderate rainfall. More rainfall is on the cards as per the prediction by the weather department.

Delhi

It will be generally a cloudy sky on Monday in Delhi with very light rain and drizzle accompanied by gusty winds (25-35 kmph), according to the Meteorological Department (MeT).

Delhi experienced a pleasant weather on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 31.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal, the said. The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature. The relative humidity oscillated between 47 per cent and 32 per cent, the IMD said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Bihar

Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Bihar in the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological department.

Most parts of Bihar witnessed maximum temperatures below 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday as light rain occurred at isolated places for the third day in a row, keeping the mercury level in check.

The highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius was recorded at Ziradei in Siwan district on Sunday. Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district recorded a temperature of 38.1 degrees C, while it was 37.8 degrees C in Motihari and Bhagalpur and state capital Patna recorded a temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, light rainfall was reported from some localities in Daudnagar, Aurangabad, Dehri, Buxar, Gaya and Nalanda districts. According to IMD officials, light rain is expected at some places even on Monday.

South Bengal

The Met department has forecast thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in all districts of south Bengal for the next three days.

An overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain at one or two places brought down temperatures in most parts of south Bengal, which have been sizzling under heatwave conditions for over 10 days, bringing relief to the denizens. People of south Bengal woke up to an overcast sky on Sunday morning and very light rain in some areas, which brought down the night and day temperatures significantly.

Most places recorded five to seven degrees lower temperatures than what it was a couple of days ago. Kolkata recorded a maximum day temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees, while Bankura, which had been recorded the state’s highest temperature constantly at over 44 degree Celsius, recorded 36.7 degrees on Sunday, the Met data said.

Jharkhand

A pleasant weather has been predicted in Jharkhand till April 26 as parts of the state witnessed thundershowers on Sunday. State capital Ranchi recorded a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches below the normal, while Jamshedpur recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius, a drop of 4.6 degrees from the normal.

Daltonganj recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius, while Bokaro was 33.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office. “A trough, which runs from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to Chhattisgarh across Jharkhand, helped to bring the mercury down in the state,” said Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Any major change in maximum temperature is unlikely for the next three days, he said. “Thereafter, it may increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius,” he added.

Yellow warning for Assam, neighbouring states

The Met department warned of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds in Assam and its neighbouring areas over the next two days. As per the forecast released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), a cyclonic circulation is lying over east Assam and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 2.1 km above mean sea level.

The IMD uses four colour codes – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) – for weather warning.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated places of Meghalaya are very likely to receive heavy rains during the same period. The RMC has also warned of thunderstorm with lightning to occur very likely at isolated places over all seven north eastern states.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia deputy commissioner Swapneel Paul said two persons were killed in a hailstorm that lashed the district on Saturday night. “We have arranged for the ex-gratia cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to be paid to the families of the two victims by today itself,” he said, according to a report by news agency PTI. He said assessment of damages of houses and other property was being done, and rehabilitation grant will be provided once it is completed.

