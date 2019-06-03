New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari has hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he announced free travel for women in public transport including Delhi metro, cluster buses and DTC buses, on Monday.

Manoj Tiwari, also a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, said that Arvind Kejriwal is trying to mislead people since he is unable to understand any new tactic before the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

“He promised to deploy Marshals and install panic buttons for the safety of women in buses, it seems he himself is now panicking. He can’t understand what new tactic to use to mislead people of Delhi,” said Tiwari at a press conference.

Delhi BJP Chief, Manoj Tiwari: We are not opposing the idea but something that couldn’t even be started in 52 months, how can it be done in 5-6 months? Arvind Kejriwal is only trying to deceive people. https://t.co/K5Ts0t6oOP — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

He said that the party is not opposing the idea of providing free travel for women in public transport, but he cannot deliver something in six months if he couldn’t deliver in 52 months.

Tiwari said, “We are not opposing the idea but something that couldn’t even be started in 52 months, how can it be done in 5-6 months? Arvind Kejriwal is only trying to deceive people.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal announced free travel for women in public transport and said that the expense will be borne by the Delhi government.

The total expense of this proposed project to the state exchequer has been tentatively pegged at nearly Rs 1200 crore.