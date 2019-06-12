Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi of misleading electricity consumers where power tariff and fixed charges are concerned, the BJP in the state on Wednesday demanded a roll-back of fixed charges, power purchase cost adjustment charges, surcharge and pension trust surcharge.

Along with the roll-back, Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, also demanded that consumers be compensated for the financial loss they faced because of the charges.

“These charges were levied by discoms in connivance with the Kejriwal government. According to conservative estimates, the consumers have already been made to pay Rs 10,000 crore to discom by way of levying of these charges,” Gupta said.

He criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Power Minister Satyender Jain and other AAP leaders for “projecting a misleading and false picture with regard to power tariff and fixed charges”. He also attacked the Congress for “shedding crocodile tears” on the present loot by discoms and said that the grand old party is equally responsible for the public loot during its 15-year rule.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday met Kejriwal, demanding six-month waiver to power consumers in the city who, she said, have been made to pay over Rs 7,400 crore as increased fixed charges and surcharge for pension fund.

A party delegation led by Dikshit met the chief minister at his Flagstaff Road residence and raised issues related to power and water supply faced by the people in the national capital.

With Inputs From PTI