New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed its Mehrauli district president, Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife Sarita Chaudhary, a former South Delhi mayor at party’s Delhi office on Thursday. Vikas Tanwar has replaced Singh as working president of the district.

Yesterday, after a poll-preparedness meeting with Union minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the party leaders, the duo is involved in a marital discord for many years and off lately, Singh has also filed for divorce.

Speaking to a news agency, a senior BJP leader said that the fight took place as soon as they came out of the meeting called by Javadekar, in-charge of Delhi BJP for Assembly elections 2019.

Reports claimed that Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has ordered a panel to probe the incident. “She first abused me and attacked me so I pushed her in self-defence,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Delhi Police said that they have not received any complaint from anyone regarding the incident. “Appropriate action will be taken if a complaint is given to us,” he added.