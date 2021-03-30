New Delhi: Delhi BJP’s former vice-president Gurvinder Singh Bawa was found hanging from a grill at a lake inside a park in the Subhash Nagar area of the city on Monday evening. 58-year-old Bawa was a resident of Fateh Nagar in West Delhi. Bawa is suspected to have died by suicide. Reports have claimed that the BJP leader might have taken the extreme step due to domestic issues. Also Read - Delhi Reels Under Severe Heatwave on Holi, Records Highest Temperature in March Since 1945: IMD

An inquiry is underway and the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination. Also Read - 85-yr-old Mother of Bengal BJP Worker who was Allegedly Attacked by 'TMC Goons' Dies

Earlier this month, BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on March 17. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Also Read - Mumbai Reports 6,923 COVID Cases in Highest One-Day Spike Ever; Delhi Logs 1,881 as Surge Continues

Sixty-two-year-old Sharma had been suffering from various ailments.