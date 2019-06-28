New Delhi: A BJP Mahila Morcha worker and her son were reportedly shot at by a relative in Kanjhawala village of Delhi on Friday. Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital, stated news agency ANI. Soon after the incident, police reached Rohini’s Kanjhawala area to ease the tension.

An investigation in this regard is underway.

Police suspect that this to be a case of some property dispute between the victim and her relative. According to recent reports, the woman worker Rajrani (60) allegedly got hurt in her leg, while her son suffered injuries in his arm and stomach.

In yet another incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal raised a protest on Thursday after a party worker in the Hooghly district was allegedly shot at for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on Wednesday night. The victim was hospitalized and later reported to be in stable condition.

In a similar incident last month, a BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants late night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. Soon after the incident, security forces were deployed in the area. As per reports, the incident had taken place at Kalitala area in ward no 7, under Jagaddal police station. Chandan Shaw was shot dead by unidentified miscreants when he was on his way home around 10.30 PM.